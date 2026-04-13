L'Ombre de l'Olivier

L'Ombre de l'Olivier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
2d

Great reporting, especially the @miadmaleki insight on the 13-day oil well “storage clock” which I haven’t heard mention of elsewhere and his conclusion that “the [Trump] blockade makes continued [Iranian] resistance economically impossible”.

Reply
Share
Dave Freer's avatar
Dave Freer
2d

Australia - a country with a housing shortage and major building industry... I'm seeing reports that our chinese made PVC pipes (Sewage, rainwater) are running out. This is awkward because much concrete work depends on it. It's the knock-ons that will be 'interesting'

Reply
Share
1 reply by Francis Turner
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Francis Turner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture