L'Ombre de l'Olivier

L'Ombre de l'Olivier

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Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
4d

Amen.

I see the judicious use of A.I. as a useful appendage ... not unlike Gutenberg's printing press. At the risk of mixing metaphors, too many are using A.I. as if they were born on 3rd base and thinking they'd hit a home run. It is useful if one has already internalized enough information, experience, and heuristics to know when you are being lied to. Uh ... 'hallucinated to'.

While half-listening to the TV as background this morning, an interesting tidbit of news came to my attention. Sweden, one of the most heavily digitized societies, will require all high school students to turn in their smart phones at the beginning of each school day ... and both students and teachers are glad. As of last year, Finland began a similar such ban. On the other hand, Japan ...

Cheers

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1 reply by Francis Turner
Mike Mellor's avatar
Mike Mellor
3d

Although this article doesn't really say anything new, I love the delightful note of whimsy in which you have approached it. Boomers tend bombastic and doomers are grim. I come to the internet every day not only to be educated, but to be entertained. You provide clarity and ask the right questions. I come away with a sense of peace, reassured that solutions are not getting further away.

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