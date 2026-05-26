L'Ombre de l'Olivier

L'Ombre de l'Olivier

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Lucy Pepper's avatar
Lucy Pepper
6d

I forgive you, Francis ;)

If we could get the whole world to understand the bicycle vs train analogy, I’d be happy…

BE A BICYCLE!!

(might need a drawing)

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Eric Browning's avatar
Eric Browning
6d

No one expects the Personal AI!

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