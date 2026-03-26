L'Ombre de l'Olivier

L'Ombre de l'Olivier

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Zuriel's avatar
Zuriel
6h

Thank you for providing a simplified and easy to understand article about the economics of cake. 😉👍🏻

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BehaviorForecastsProbablyHard's avatar
BehaviorForecastsProbablyHard
1d

I don't know who Satoshi Nakamoto is. In principle, this should not be relevant. There are a ton of people on Earth, and I would know few. The issue is that 'he' is the key author of the cryptocurrency math paper, and is apparently a mystery using a pen name. I'm prone to paranoid whims about mathematics, and even if I did try to understand the specific mathematics, would have suspicions of a secret flaw to the math.

So by default I am trusting cash, credit cards, and thus a huge apparatus of banking technology that I don't understand, and have not studied. There are ways for me to estimate level of fraud, or exploitation without directly studying or knowing that. A lot of those may be weird and based in intuition.

The stories about interesting fraud like patterns in crypto investing are suggestive of something, but I do not know what the equivalent apple would be in other sorts of investing.

I'm basically sure that uncomplicated means can detect when insiders have their fingers on the scales aggressively enough.

To some extent, trust can be withdrawn, and official systems worked around if enough people intuit major problems.

No conclusions from there, nothing witty to say.

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