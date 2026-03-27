L'Ombre de l'Olivier

L'Ombre de l'Olivier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim in Alaska's avatar
Jim in Alaska
1h

Backed crypto; Don't know about right now but there were firms with bitcoins backed by and exchangeable for gold operating out of Utah and elsewhere.

Goldbacks; private firms plasticizing 1/0000 of an ounce gold leaf printing thereon as a dollar exchange note. I'd be happy to send you via first class mail a New Hampshire 1/1000s Troy Ounce gold back if you'll mail me X yen worth of nori in exchange Francis. ;-)

One ounce Silver rounds: (Look like silver dollars but aren't.) I bought quite a few back when they'd sell around twenty bucks and ounce. Ask price today, as I type this, is $70.48/oz. Houses like JM Bullion even offer free shipping on $500 orders, <10 rounds at today's prices.

I would offer to mail you eight one ounce silver rounds if you'd send me back four tatami mats -but I suspect postage on the mats would be prohibitive.

Yep, there will always be some bounders, sellers with thumbs on the scales, buyers shaving coinage but non-destructive testing (BTUs, metallic purity and weight, etc.) devices, affordable and pocket size, seem within the realm of possibility even today.

So! Your Other Options is, in my opinion viable and laudable but against the weight of "We've always done it this way, why change?", especially when shouted by each and every government and their agents world wide, sadly, unlikely accomplishable.

However! Regarding my 'you can't get there from here' last paragraph; I'm quite sure, back in the caveman days that Thug told Ugh, when he tossed away his club and replaced it with a thin stick with a pointy thingy on the end the same thing.

Reply
Share
BehaviorForecastsProbablyHard's avatar
BehaviorForecastsProbablyHard
5h

I guess that last time my comment was that I did not feel that electrical power transmission worked very well as a currency backing. (I do not entirely recall.)

I basically would not want people trying to back currencies with so called renewables, but that is probably me being too authoritarian.

Petroleum distillates feel like they decay a bit fast for a currency backing, OTOH, if Australia had been able to financialize keeping more inventory on hand, they might be in better shape.

Petro escudo feels to me like a term that would prevent name-space collisions.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Francis Turner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture