L'Ombre de l'Olivier

L'Ombre de l'Olivier

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Andrew Douglas's avatar
Andrew Douglas
1d

Excellent piece. A small quibble if I may. You say that both your father and Powell 'disliked Europe’. I doubt that two such intelligent and educated men did any such thing. What they disliked was the EEC, correctly forecasting, as so few did, that it would prove inimical to British interests.

One of the tricks that was pulled on the overeducated but underintelligent 'chattering classes' in the UK was to make a deep bond in their minds between 'Europe' “ah the coffee”, “oh the architecture”, “um the drains” and the EEC and later the EU, a quasi-fascistic political structure designed, among other repellent things, to suppress democracy and create a supranational policy elite.

Powell in particular, as a brilliant Classicist, adored the founding civilizations of Rome and Greece, while deploring the political implications of the 'Project'. I suspect your father was the same.

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ZuZu’s Petals's avatar
ZuZu’s Petals
1d

What a thoroughly enjoyable and enlightening post. Thank you.

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