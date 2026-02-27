L'Ombre de l'Olivier

L'Ombre de l'Olivier

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BehaviorForecastsProbablyHard's avatar
BehaviorForecastsProbablyHard
Feb 28

There's the obvious joke that the US just did a decapitation strike on Iran, so Starmer must be worried about his next big Labour meeting.

The Muslims are apparently 45% of Gorton and Denton, but the Greens got 41%. The green colored facists and the green colored facists may well be in bed together, but it is not clear to me that if wives were being directed, that they would have otherwise preferred Reform or Conservative.

I think that the most that a redo would accomplish is shifting Labour votes to green.

I am an American, so I fundamentally disagree with the English when it comes to family voting being a violation of democracy.

(Note the lower cases. The actual parties would be upper case. This is talking about Americans using what words when. )

American democracy in England would potentially include a mob hanging Parliament.

Voting integrity with a complete absence of lynch mobs would be the American republican tradition.

So family voting in England is a violation of the English democratic tradition, and the American republican tradition.

But, republican and Republican mean quite a lot of different things to the English, Welsh, Irish and Scots.

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Zuriel's avatar
Zuriel
Feb 27

I imagine that you are correct in all your assertions, and so the pantomime continues. Theatre descending into farce.

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