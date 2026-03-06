L'Ombre de l'Olivier

L'Ombre de l'Olivier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Oh's avatar
John Oh
Mar 6

The real treason is the CCP funding various ngos that make it impossible for US companies to grow and expand the fossil fuel industry and support policies to replace them with renewables. The US has a lot of oil, gas and coal and could be using this to produce cheaper energy. A huge competitive advantage. Except the US is not allowed because . . . reasons, most likely delusions. China has little oil and gas, but some coal. China is building coal fired plants and renewables non-stop to produce cheaper energy to support manufacturing competitiveness. The CCP has cleverly handicapped our energy sector, as it will also do with the renewed interest in mining. Nothing against wind and solar, but if you're in a trade war, you should at least fight.

Reply
Share
Zuriel's avatar
Zuriel
Mar 6

Thank you for providing an interesting article and analysis. Being in the D-UK (Dis-United Kingdom, because we most certainly aren't united whatsoever!) And neighbours to the lunatic rabid lemmings in the EUSSR. Energy is a big problem for us. I can easily forsee the trade of LNG and other energy products, hydrocarbons, etc. To the D-UK and EUSSR being terminated, of necessity posthaste, if and when American domestic supply comes under strain, especially approaching the mid-term elections.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Francis Turner and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Francis Turner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture