L'Ombre de l'Olivier

L'Ombre de l'Olivier

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The Scuttlebutt's avatar
The Scuttlebutt
13h

I would agree with most of your take, with a few caveats. Little rocket man hates nothing more than being ignored, so I expect him to do something major soon, in the style of the three year old breaking shit just to get noticed.

I don't think you're quite right about West Taiwan's lack of willingness to keep North Korea viable though. The CCP values greatly the existance of a buffer zone between their slaves and the United States (west) which is to say South Korea. I believe they truely fear having their slaves see how the west lives. For that reason, I expect them to do one of two things. 1)prop up the NoKos no matter what, or 2)stage their own regieme change very quietly in North Korea, and put a better behaved puppet in place.

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1 reply by Francis Turner
John Oh's avatar
John Oh
12h

Remember we're talking about Trump, good, bad or indifferent. What are the chances Trump engages with Little Rocket Man and winds up with an oil for resort deal, or maybe something less over the top? But it's good to remember Trump has a long history of dealing successfully with bad people. I hope that's the case with Little Kim.

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