Back in the early 2000s there was the Axis of Evil, which was variously Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, North Korea, Cuba and maybe Venezuela. Different people may have added or removed different members of that group, but roughly speaking that was the group.

Now we’re in the 2020s and at the end of 2025 we could say that Syria, Libya and Iraq were no longer members of the Axis. Indeed they were (are) semi-failed states which aren’t great but are also unable to project any influence abroad.

In the Western Hemisphere Venezuela just got an attitude adjustment and Cuba appears to be in the process of getting one. Both of those being due to President Trump’s robust enforcement of sanctions and the like that previous regimes waffled over.

Iran is… in the desperately clinging onto power stage, and I’ll add more about that below, but its abilities to project force abroad are lessening day by day even as it tries to hold the world hostage. Its regional proxies - the Houthis, Hezbollah and Hamass are so far sitting it out, being taken out and already taken out respectively - and it has zero friends left in the region after it attacked almost all of them.

That leaves the sole survivor. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

North Korea

North Korea is now looking pretty isolated. It has been isolated before but this time the Iran situation means that not only is it alone, but no one is paying it much attention. That’s not good because North Korea has no domestic oil/gas and little foreign currency to pay for imports, which have just become very expensive and in short supply. North Korea can also observe that President Trump’s USA is willing to tolerate global or regional disruptions if that results in a regime it disagrees with falling.

I’m not sure how little rocket man will react to current events, but I think we should be prepared for, at the very least, demonstrations of North Korean weapons and threats towards its southern neighbor. I wonder just how much fertilizer N Korea has stocked, how much it planned to buy or make using foreign oil/gas and what a lack of it will do for the harvest this year. It seems possible that by the end of this year North Korea may well be in a world of hurt. Ironically that hurt will have been caused primarily by its fellow Axis of Evil member, Iran.

It is also possible that no one is going to care what happens in N Korea because the world will have enough other problems. Even if the Strait of Hormuz blockade is cleared tomorrow the damage and delay means the world will be lacking several weeks worth of normal oil and gas consumption. If the war escalates to cause major damage to more Persian Gulf oil and gas resources then the world as a whole may be forced to enter a major diet of fossil fuel consumption for a prolonged period which means no one will have attention to spare for a N Korean famine and any related unrest. It will be interesting to see if either Russia or the PRC are interested in offering assistance. I suspect the Chicoms won’t, but Russia may find it worth trading some oil and fertilizer for troops to die in Ukraine and ammunition supplies to use there.

And then there’s the external threat. North Korea’s leadership is witnessing in real time just how poor Iranian operated versions of its air defenses are against US aircraft and missiles. OSINT analysts on X and elsewhere are posting pictures of secure bunkers with nice holes in the roof and noting that US bunker buster bombs appear to be able to penetrate pretty thick mountains. Possibly more concerning is that the Persian Gulf states are successfully using South Korean air defense systems to protect locations. That implies that when South Koreans use them themselves they will also be able to shoot down a lot of North Korean attacks. South Korea has a lot of these systems, which implies that the “Seoul as hostage puppy” strategy may no longer be quite as viable as previously thought.

Now it is true that, unlike, Iran and Hormuz, the Nork plan for Seoul includes lots and lots of artillery, but that’s so well known that no one seriously doubts that the South has counter battery plans to take out as much Nork artillery as possible as fast as possible when an attack occurs. So yes, each gun gets off one round, which will definitely cause significant damage to Seoul, but if it is then destroyed before it can fire the second or third the damage is survivable and the expected number of fatalities are in the low thousands. This substack and associated academic paper dig in to the likely damage

My belief is that, based on what we’ve seen in the Middle East this year, that analysis may actually overstate the likely damage to Seoul and South Korea. In summary, rather than killing millions and making Seoul a ruin of uninhabitable skyscrapers as the Norks and their sympathizers have loudly claimed is to be expected if the Korean War resumes, damage is more likely to be not dissimilar to a couple of 9/11 attacks in total. Now that’s not good, 2000-4000 dead and several thousand injured is a serious attack, but it’s not close to nation ending. Neither is repairable damage to a few hundred or thousand buildings. Yes it’s trillions of Won (billions of US$) to repair but the South Korean economy is large enough that this is a relatively minor blip.

More to the point the damage isn’t going to be one way. While a surprise Nork attack will clearly do a fair amount of damage to Seoul and South Korea in general, it will pale in comparison to the response, which North Korea will be unable to stop. Not only would the total destruction be far more, based on what we are seeing in Iran, the damage would be disproportionately heavy on actual regime critical infrastructure rather that spread over the population in general. Little Rocket Man might manage to avoid the Ayatollah “should have been a Zoom meeting” decapitation strike, but it is still likely that most of the top echelons on the Nork leadership would be killed along with the destruction of the command and control infrastructure of the regime (and much of its military). In other words the blackmail/hostage strategy that has allowed North Korea to survive is no longer as viable as it once was.

In other related bad news for Little Rocket Man, his nuclear missiles will probably be shot down if they launch successfully. Japan, the US and S Korea have all tracked Nork missile launches from very shortly after launch even though none have yet launched counter missile strikes. Based on Iranian missile performance against Israel’s Iron Dome and the known existence of THAAD batteries in the East Asia region, it seems likely that any missile launch that looked like a nuclear threat would be destroyed well before it reached its target.

North Korea’s other survival strategy is to pull in its larger neighbors, Russia and West Taiwan, as it did in the original Korean war. In the case of Russia that’s not going to work because Russia doesn’t have any resources it can put towards assisting North Korea. Russia has burned through its Soviet-era stocks of weaponry and while oil and gas exports are keeping the country afloat, its military has been shown to be a hollow shell by the war in Ukraine. Indeed it has been importing (and bitching about the quality of) Nork artillery shells because it can’t make enough of its own. West Taiwan is different. It does have resources it can divert to help North Korea and, of course, it can choose to take advantage of a response to a Nork attack to try taking Taiwan, which will split the attention of the US and Japan. On the other hand even assisting the Norks, let alone attacking Taiwan, is a potential “start WW3” gamble and as I’ve written before the Chicom leadership is risk averse.

In summary, the campaign against Iran has just showed North Korea that the cards it holds are not as solid a winning hand as it may have thought. Combine that with supply issues and North Korea may be in for a tough year. Not quite as bad as Cuba, but if the Iran war wraps up in fairly short order as I expect it to then the DPRK rulers will be well advised to have some behind the scenes chats with President Trump lest he decide to go for removing the final Axis of Evil regime this year too. But it is quite possible that Little Rocket Man will decide he needs to do some kind of “Senpai watch me” demonstration first, and not unlikely that that demonstration provokes a response he didn’t anticipate.

Back to Iran

The news media seems to think the war over Iran is a quagmire, disaster etc. that will cause another 1970s style oil shock etc.

As I wrote in my previous post that is unlikely to be a global phenomenon, however some countries that failed to prepare for the obvious danger of an oil shortage (Australia, most of Europe to name a few) are going to be in some kind of trouble. Moreover there are already shortages seen in various chemical production chains that relied heavily on Arabian oil and gas as a start point (nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers, ethylene and more) as well as looming issues for industrial users of helium which the West Taiwanese chip industry will definitely not appreciate. There will no doubt be other shortages that will hit at odd times and locations because international supply chains turn out to be highly vulnerable to a 10-20% decrease in global oil and gas availability. Some of these, the helium one for example, are now baked in because there is no way to recover the lost Qatari helium, others are still in process as plants still have some downstream supplies stockpiled but may not have enough to tide them over until supplies can resume.

However just as the Covidiocy caused upset but failed to kill off large chunks of humanity as promised threatened, any oil shock is likely to have fewer dire effects than the gloomsters predict. Though that’s not saying that countries without decent stockpiles of oil/gas are not going to suffer economically.

Either way, we’re about three quarters of the way through the original 1 month/5 weeks timeline and the Mullahs have not yet failed. Indeed there are reports that the IRGC are charging tankers $2m for safe passage though the Strait of Hormuz, which means that suppression of IRGC assets in the area has not been as extensive as one would have hoped for. [Aside, I am curious where the payments are going, and I would expect them to be tracked and probably seized by any Western banks they may pass through ]

Similarly, the numbers of missiles and drones being launched has not dropped further - in fact it went up slightly in the last couple of days.

However I am fairly sure that Iran’s missile and drone factories are now inoperable and Israel just sank the Caspian sea fleet so drone (and other munition) supplies from Russia via the Caspian are probably cut off. I think that means that although Iran may still have stockpiles that have not yet been neutralized, it is not going to get any resupply.

In urban Iran things are looking a little more dicey for the regime. There are reports (e.g. this and this) of the local population starting to shoot back at the Basij/IRGC using weapons the Basij abandoned at checkpoints when they were droned. If this becomes widespread then the regime is doomed. The top are being systematically eliminated by strikes and the bottom is threatened by the population. Because yes they can shoot job lots but then they have to go somewhere to sleep/eat etc. and Israeli drones are hitting large concentrations of them. Individual Basij are extremely vulnerable to sniper/mob action if they are not in a group, if they are in a group they are vulnerable to being droned. It’s a tough choice and really couldn’t happen to more deserving scumbags. We haven’t seen the overthrow of as murderous a regime as the mullahs for a long time, if ever, so I can’t predict how things will pan out but I will not be surprised if we see defections at the bottom and then mass bloodshed as the population and defectors fight the true believers. I don’t know how long it will take to get there, but I doubt the regime has another month left assuming the pressure is kept up on it. Various commenters have observed that the Mullahs can spin survival as victory by “standing up to the US” but that only works if they can still project force to disrupt international shipping and so on. I do not expect that to be considered acceptable by Israel or the US so I expect, despite the mutterings of ceasefire, that the war will continue until they cannot project force. On that note and to ratchet up the pressure, the MEFs are due in the region any day now. I think it is unlikely there will be long term boots on Iranian soil, but raids in force and temporary occupation of Qeshm Island and other places in and around Bandar Abbas are quite possible. Then, as I suggested in my previous article, the toll booth will be operated by America not the IRGC

PS I’ve been reading this substack which I find stimulating in its analysis.

We agree that Iran must hold Hormuz to survive. In other places we disagree.

For example, while it is true that, unlike its GCC neighbors, Iran does not get much of its water from desalination, this is not a strength for Iran as it is in the midst of a prolonged drought with water supplies for major cities like Tehran at extremely low levels. Because Iran has limited desalination capability and no water pipelines over the mountains, the water supply to many of its major cities is extremely vulnerable to disruption and simply running out. Thus, while it is quite true that an Iranian strike on neighboring desalination plans would cause mass death from dehydration, the exact same effect could be achieved in Iran by destroying the dams and pipelines that supply water to its cities.

I also disagree that the PRC is benefiting from the war. Russia is, in the short term, because of the spike in oil and gas prices, the PRC is not. In fact it is subject to the same oil shortage that the rest of Asia faces despite still getting some Iranian crude.