L'Ombre de l'Olivier

L'Ombre de l'Olivier

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Denton Salle's avatar
Denton Salle
3d

I disagree. I want him hung out to dry. I want him as a cautionary tale for future bureaucrats.

I also want a few other things I don't expect to get either.

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1 reply by Francis Turner
Robert Arvanitis's avatar
Robert Arvanitis
3d

The monumental vanity that creates a Fauci forbids any such human decency. That's the lesson of Hannah Arendt and "the banality of evil."

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