[Note: As usual this post is long and is best read in the app or a browser ]

Update: Added a quote from Apostalos Stamenos about the impact of False Positives that is useful and worth discussing.

Recently Substack announced a partnership with Pangram that allows any substack subscriber to run most text on the platform through Pangram’s AI detection algorithm. This has been controversial and I don’t really understand why. Moreover when I read (listen to) the complainers they seem to be stating as fact things that they don’t present evidence for, and which do not correspond to my experience with AI detection.

Karen Smiley wrote a post (linked above) saying why she objected and also updating it with information on how to disable the capability to have the pangram analysis run on a post. She also requests (which seems sensible) that substack allow authors to opt their entire substack content from pangram rather than force it to be done on a post by post basis.

However I read her post with some mystification because I don’t really understand the objections she has.

As I’ve said repeatedly , I’m not interested in judging or shaming people for using AI.

I don’t trust the tools to be accurate and fair — especially to people of different races, ethnicities, neurodiversity, academic training, ESL backgrounds, or women. So I don’t want to be a party to discrimination by triggering a writer to be unfairly scored by Pangram.

Publishers who may have opted out of AI training on their writing shouldn’t have their work exposed to Pangram’s AI against their wishes. (Over the past year, about 1/3 of our SheWritesAI community members have opted out, as have I.) I won’t do that to them.

Since JHong uncovered that Substack will pay Pangram for each use, I don’t want to drive more profit to them.

The first point is fair. I personally read some writers that I know use AI to write (some of) their text and I don’t particularly judge them for it - see below for an example. But that is because they are using the AI as a bicycle to enhance their writing capability rather than as a train to slop station. However I also judge people who use AI in their writing and, with apologies to Karen, in most cases when I find someone is using AI am less likely to continue reading them, let alone paying to read them.

Point two about “trust[ing] the tools to be accurate and fair” is where I flat out disagree. It is certainly true that AI detection tools, like plagiarism detection tools, have had a checkered past. However it seems to me that there are two approaches to “this tool isn’t very accurate”. Approach one is Karen’s and that is to not use the tool and tell others not to. Approach two is to improve the tool. That’s my approach. I want to have an accurate AI detector tool beyond my own wetware (which, as it happens, seems to be pretty good at it). The best way to get that is to find a pretty good tool (e.g. pangram), use it and give feedback when it gets it wrong. To me, and I suspect to many, accurate AI writing detectors are valuable and we need them to be as good as possible. I will add that, in general, the kind of writing AI seems to have been trained on, and which it therefore tends to produce, is generally poor. If a detector creates a false positive then in most cases the content is uninteresting and/or irritating to read for me any way.

Point three is both wrong and impossible. First the tool is not for the writer, it is for the reader. I see no reason why a producer of non-AI generated text should be concerned about it being analyzed. In most cases, not in Karen’s case, I find myself to be suspicious of people who turn off the pangram tool because I feel that it suggests they have something to hide. Which leads us to the impossible part. Just because the direct substack→pangram method has been turned off doesn’t stop a reader from using pangram’s own tools (or even simple copy pasta into their webpage) to find out if something is AI generated or not.

For example here’s a post that I can’t run through the simple tool. I like Jake and his writing, but as I read the article, the wording got more and more AI like

So I copy-pastaed the first almost 1000 words in to a pangram window and got this result, which is also the title image of this article. If you go on the details tab it shows the first chunk being purely human the second having some AI assistance and the final chunk being all AI. I ran a follow up check on the rest of the article and it is also 100% AI. This was what my intuition told me and was why I wanted to run the article through pangram. Despite the article being unavailable for scanning (this may not be deliberate, I’m unclear on how that happens and I may well inadvertently make this article unavailable too), checking for its AIness was not exactly complicated.

That leads us to point 4, not wanting pangram to make money. The only way I can square this with logic is that she thinks AI detection is so intrinsically bad that it should be shunned (if not banned) because it is inaccurate and that pangram are basically scamming everyone. This is (see point 2) something I totally disagree with. IMHO the ability to reliably detect LLM usage is important for many uses and having substack pay pangram every time someone asks whether a post is AI generated is a good way to give pangram money and encourage them to improve their product.

There are plenty of tech companies I’d like to see go bust - Meta and Google are two that come to mind instantly - and I have no love for OpenAI or Anthropic, who are both going to go bust anyway, but pangram seems different. Unlike OpenAI or Anthropic it isn’t stealing the content of every book and website it can lay its hands on and unlike Google and Meta it isn’t doing - in fact can’t really do - the Adtech driven enshittification that has made me quit using both as much as I can. Pangram seems to be providing a useful service at a decent price and that’s something to be encouraged rather than discouraged in my view.

Why AI Writing is Bad

Kevin Tumlinson in the video linked in footnote 2 says that AI writing is high quality; citing the use of m-dashes, semi colons, the rule of three etc. This is what I mean by something that contradicts my experience. What grates about AI writing is none of those things and if Pangram primarily uses those tells to detect AI then a) it isn’t doing what it says it does and b) it is indeed destined to fail. The problem with AI generated text is that it often contains odd metaphors/similes and has various “load-bearing” words and phrases that show up again and again in the prose. It also, in my experience, tends to use short declarative sentences and doesn’t use colons or relative clauses (who, which, that…). It is possible this is the style taught in modern American education but I don’t think so. For example, these initial paragraphs in a recent amuseonx post triggered my “this feels like AI” sense and pangram agreed with me:

Stand at Hains Point on a Saturday morning in spring, and you will see two things at once. The first is a crowd. Golfers are stacked at the starter's window, the range stalls are full, and the tee sheet has been sold out for days. The second is the condition of the ground they are standing on. The irrigation is failing, the drainage is worse, the clubhouse has taken on water, the cart paths are worn through, and the trees overhead include a number that arborists have flagged as hazards. East Potomac Golf Links is simultaneously one of the most popular recreational facilities in the nation's capital and one of the most neglected. The numbers are not in serious dispute. The course recorded 124,960 rounds in 2025, which works out to roughly 342 rounds for every day on the calendar, including the frozen ones. On May 3, 2026, golfers played nearly 900 rounds in a single day. A 2026 condition assessment placed numerous facilities at the property in “poor or critical” condition, citing water damage, broken fixtures, structural concerns, and potential safety hazards. The federal repair inventory reads like a punch list for a foreclosed property, running from the parking lot and the retaining wall to the light poles, cart paths, driving range building, golf barn, and starter building. The Justice Department, defending the government in federal court, described a “state of deterioration” requiring “significant maintenance, rehabilitation, and reconstruction.” That admission was made in litigation, under the discipline of the record, not in a press release. So here is the puzzle worth thinking about carefully. Nobody argues that East Potomac is fine. The National Park Service does not argue it. The former leaseholder does not argue it. The plaintiffs suing to stop the renovation do not really argue it either. What they argue is that the wrong person is fixing it, at the wrong speed, under the wrong procedure. That is a very different objection, and it deserves to be examined on its own terms rather than dressed up as environmental stewardship.

Let me ID some things that I find to be AI tells

The first is a crowd. Golfers are stacked at the starter’s window, the range stalls are full, and the tee sheet has been sold out for days. The second is the condition of the ground they are standing on. The irrigation is failing, the drainage is worse, the clubhouse has taken on water, the cart paths are worn through, and the trees overhead include a number that arborists have flagged as hazards.

I’d put a colon after “The first is a crowd” I might also use words like firstly and secondly or “on the other hand”. This short declarative sentence followed by a longer sentence is very AI. As is the second part with the sentence ending at “they are standing on”. Again a colon - or even an m-dash - might work to connect the sentence with follow on.

The Justice Department, defending the government in federal court, described a “state of deterioration” requiring “significant maintenance, rehabilitation, and reconstruction.” That admission was made in litigation, under the discipline of the record, not in a press release.

The first sentence feels AIish, but I can’t explicitly cite a reason why. The second uses the phrase “under the discipline of the record” which really doesn’t sound human.

What they argue is that the wrong person is fixing it, at the wrong speed, under the wrong procedure. That is a very different objection, and it deserves to be examined on its own terms rather than dressed up as environmental stewardship. The first sentence is a classic rule of three, and yes it does seem AIish. The second sentence is the better tell though. “dressed up as” is an AI sort of phrase. “,and it deserves..” rather than “which deserves” or “that deserves” is AI grammar.

Worse the AI generated text usually fails to clearly make the point. (Good) Human writing tends to use language in ways that highlight and emphasize the point/argument. AI texts often seem to lose the main point in a thicket of metaphors and cool writing.

This analysis about the rise of another related AI tic is good for explaining some of the reasons why

Is Pangram Perfect?

TL;DR. Hell No. It seems to be the best available but it has issues.

Freddie de Boer did some pangram analysis recently and found all sorts of oddities. Some of that corresponds with my experience and I was able to manually reproduce a couple of issues, such as his Human in AI in Human thing where the opinion about whether it is AI depends on how much of what text is scanned. I, too, have noticed that the 100% AI vs 100% human with relatively few partials is extremely common. BUT… it’s getting less so. See the Jake Adelstein post mentioned above as an example. Another is a Denis Stetskov post that coincidentally links to the FdB article.

It seems to me that Pangram is using feedback to train its processes and is visibly improving. The good thing about the substack integration is that you can dispute the finding and such feedback is invaluable for improving so assuming people do give feedback pangram will get better thanks to the partnership. Still there are always going to be issues and if we accept pangram’s own numbers, it has a 0.19% false positive rate which means about one in 500 AI detections will turn out to be human. That’s not an acceptable rate to trust the output as a single source.

Update: this substack post makes some good points including:

A 0.01% false-positive (FP) rate sounds like nothing. At platform scale it is not nothing. Run that rate across a corpus of millions of posts and you get a standing queue of falsely flagged writers, refreshed every day new content publishes. A small rate multiplied by an enormous volume is a real population of wrongly accused people. That has implications for their credibility & readership. That population is not random. Pangram’s own documentation concedes its weak zones: short text, fragments, formulaic writing, and underrepresented domains. Substack’s launch coverage concedes that writers with precise, clinical styles can trigger false positives. An accusation is sticky, and clearing your name costs more than earning it in the first place.

The first thing to note is that an FP rate of 0.19% or even 0.01% ( Apostolos Stamenos, MS is being generous because that seems to be specific to academic papers) is, as I write above, bad as a single indicator when run at scale. But it’s fine for the intended use case by individuals to avoid AI slop, and especially if the targeted user (a substack reader) uses it as a way to filter out boring writers then the fact that it more likely to trigger a FP on “formulaic writing” is fine. “[W]riters with precise, clinical styles can trigger false positives” means to me that it finds cliched slop and boring marketing-speak to be bad and since I, at least, find that sort of writing to be uninteresting an FP on someone’s marketing-speak is fine by me.

However, and I think this is important, just because the FP rate is acceptable for the intended use case doesn’t mean that it won’t be abused by trolls and other scum who will attempt to malign writers unfairly just because they can. I think the trade off is worth it because pangram can use the feedback to improve its product but I understand the reason why people are nervous

PS analyzing that post as a whole says that it is

Mostly Human-Written

AI 11% AI-assisted 0% Human 89%

which sounds about right

End of update

There is no doubt in my mind that Pangram does better on longer text than shorter. It has a 50 word minimum but my experience is that anything under 300 is unreliable and you need several paragraphs - I’d say 800+ words - before you can have decent confidence in the result.

Relatedly, Pangram doesn’t seem to reliably rescan text or tell you when it scanned the text and made its judgment. From a computer science efficiency standpoint that’s a good thing. However, since Pangram is improving, reusing a result found some months ago is likely to give a different answer compared to what it would give if it had the same text scanned today.

My experience is that pangram is a valuable indicator and it is getting better but if you use it as a tool in isolation and without additional context you will be misguided.

Why AI Detection is Important

Using AI to write is not, intrinsically bad. It is, however, often an indicator of quality. For people who struggle to write coherently (in English) AI is a huge aid and worthwhile. The aforementioned Denis Stetskov has English as his third language so his use of AI is a good way that people like me, who can’t read Ukrainian, can appreciate his posts and not worry about odd wording etc. The problem is that most publishers of AI written prose are not Denis, even though they may also suffer from a similar lack of ability to write coherent English.

AI usage is, for me and many others, an indicator that what I am reading is probably not worth the time. Considering that we only have a limited amount of time to read anything, seeing whether someone new’s posts are AI generated is a great crude filter to remove the legions of AI slop, even though it may be prone to false positives.

In that way it’s similar to the DEI hire hint that, as I commented on a Sensurround post, is extremely unfair to people (like e.g. Sensurround Q Catgirl herself) who check off several of the DEI hire boxes and now have to convince the rest of us that they are actually competent at the job and didn’t get hired for some combination of skin color, genitals and preference about who they rub their genitals with.

Ironically Sensurround Q Catgirl uses AI too, and because she’s a contrary sort of cat made sure to write a 100% AI generated post.

However I don’t use the AI writing thing as a single pass/fail, I use it as one of the indicators and the same will absolutely apply to writers who forbid automatic pangram checking - though if you forbid the checking and my spidey senses detect that you are AI writing you that’s an other count against. Other indicators being whether we have subscriptions in common, whether the subject seems interesting and so on. What I also won’t do is jump up and point and try to shame the AI writers because that’s counter productive, just as it is to try and point and shame email spammers. The AI slop writers either don’t care about your complaint or, worse, use it as an indicator that you are a real person and therefore they should go after you more, while the people who need AI to help them write useful posts will be harmed by having the AI label attached to them.

The unseen benefit of the substack/pangram relationship

Finally it occurs to me that the effect of the substack/pangram relationship on the substack environment is likely to be positive even if pangram is not very reliable. The media have noted how AI generated prose (and videos etc., but that doesn’t apply) hav flooded all social media and similar sites. Substack (and perhaps some of the others) see this as a problem because low quality dross means lower reader engagement and thus eventually lower revenue in terms of subscriptions. No one is going to spend the time looking for the substacks that are worth paying money too if they are buried in a heap a AI slop. The substack/pangram relationship is a threat to the AI slop writers that their work will be junked sight unseen and thus will gain them no revenue. That’s a valid threat even if pangram isn’t 100% accurate. For the slop makers the work needed to generate slop on substack is not worth doing if they believe that no one is going to bother reading it. Yes there are potential innocent victims caught up in this, but there are more innocent victims of a different sort who will lose out if substack becomes slop dominated the way, say, linkedin is.

Denis Stetskov makes the argument in his article above that substack itself, presumably unintentionally, brought the problem on. I suspect he is generally correct here. Incentives matter and substack incentivized the publication of slop. The pangram relationship can therefore be seen as an attempt by substack to solve the AI slop problem it created. I hope it works without too much collateral damage. If the threat of AI detection can remove the slop makers then then real people using AI to help them write better content may benefit too as they too can be seen instead of buried in the pile of slop.

That incentive is why I am also very suspicious of the motives of some of the people whining about the relationship. My suspicion is that they want more AI slop to camouflage their own writing deficiencies or because they have a way to monetise “managing” the AI slop problem by, say, being paid curators. It sounds like the people crying “MAGA *ist” when confronted with complaints about incompetent DEI hires and like those DEI defenders it may work for a while, but eventually the evidence becomes clear that they are not interesting in solving the problem.

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