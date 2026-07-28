L'Ombre de l'Olivier

L'Ombre de l'Olivier

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Denis Stetskov's avatar
Denis Stetskov
5d

Thank you, Francis. We may not see eye to eye about the tool, and that's fine. I never said it shouldn't exist. What I mean is that the platform leaves readers and writers to handle the cleanup, while the feed that profits from high volume doesn't change.

Here's what gets to me. You see me positively because you know my background. But if you didn't have that context, if I hadn't written this, never talked about my third language, and you'd never read my work before, would you still see me the same way? If all you had were these sentences and no backstory, what would you think of me?

A lot of writers never get to explain where they're coming from. People like Zitron or Orosz say that AI-assisted writing is low-effort and not worth reading, and that message reaches a huge audience. But the clear, careful writing they dismiss is also what many non-native writers produce when they put in a lot of effort, and a detector can't tell the difference. My background helped me here, but most people don't get to share theirs.

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Lucy Pepper's avatar
Lucy Pepper
5d

I’ve been too busy/preoccupied with other stuff to have thought much about the pangram hoohah yet, but I think I broadly come down on your side of the pangram fence. Will confirm/deny later.

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