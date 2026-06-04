Back in 2020 the death of St George of Fentanyl caused a firestorm of mostly peaceful protest against the racist police that, according to the narrative at any rate, killed him for the crime of being black. Of course they actually didn’t deliberately kill him, he mostly did that to himself by ODing from Fentanyl, but it is true that they failed to provide him with timely medical assistance (something not helped by St George’s own violent behavior) and that as a result he snuffed it and launched a thousand riots and a million BLM grifters.

Back in December 2025 the death of Henry Nowak did not, at the time, cause anything at all. But during the trial of his assailant this year it became clear that while the police did not actually stab Mr Nowak, they contributed to his death and that the reason had done so was that he was not black (or Asian or Middle Eastern) but was accused of making racist remarks by a person of shade. In fact, in an eerie parallel with the death of St George (“I can’t breathe”) they paid no attention to his complaints of being stabbed and instead handcuffed him and read him his rights as he died.

yes I know should be a male policeperson (image stolen from internet)

Curiously “you have the right to die while being arrested” was not one of the rights listed but he did it anyway because he was an ungrateful sort who failed to understand that he was obstructing police procedure and thus caused much more paperwork.

There are many ironies in this case, but one that comes to mind is the fact the police were wearing bodycams. I’m not entirely sure when the British Bobbies started wearing them, but the impact of BLM and the associated allegations of racist policing certainly contributed to their widespread usage. This is ironic on two levels. First is that back across the Atlantic the BLM crowd and their Leftie friends no longer like the idea that the police should record every interaction with the public because, contrary to expectations, what near universal use of bodycams has shown is that the police are very rarely racist but instead are regularly attacked by complete nutcases, frequently high on drugs, and that the police are remarkably restrained in their responses. There are entire tiktok and xitter channels with videos that show these encounters and if you watch it is hard not to draw the conclusion that a) the police have a tough job that they handle remarkably well all things considered and that b) probably the majority of the drug addled nutters are persons of shade.

Since this is counter to the narrative that the police are mean to “poor widdle bwown peoples” the BLM crown are now objecting to bodycams because they invade the privacy of the criminals the police are dealing with. Err Oops.

However it is even more ironic in that in this case it does show the police being racist and thus causing injustice - except they are being racist to the white man. If the bodycam footage had not been made available we would have had no idea just how bad it was

“I’ve been stabbed” “I don’t think you have mate”

and thus we would have no clear idea of just how racist against white British sorts the police have become. We do of course know the justice system as a whole is racist that way - see the recent gang rape by gypsies and indeed the whole Pakistani gang rape scandal where literally thousands of girls have been raped with, in many cases, the passive if not active acquiescence of the police.

It is of course worth noting that all the politicians who performatively took a knee for St George have failed to do anything of the sort for Harry Nowak. Instead they have asked people not to politicize this murder and used it as an excuse to claim that Farage, Lowe and co. are pandering to the far right when they point any of this out.

I have a suggestion. It should be announced that there will be a minutes standing silence for Henry at some time when most of these hypocrites will normally be standing and then we can thank them when they do so for “standing up to anti-white racism”

The (person of shade) Zia Yusuf did an excellent job of turning the interview tables on the execrable Cathy Newman and tried to get her to agree that white lives matter too. She just couldn’t manage it. A Labour MP did however Xeet that “all lives matter” in reaction to a Reform MP which is impressive though.

The thing is we were not born yesterday and we all recall the cringe and “mea culpas” from 2020 when St George died. We cannot help but contrast that with the reactions to the death of Henry Nowak. As Low Status Opinion puts it:

I usually avoid invoking Orwell. But in this case…. The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command….

Institutional (Dis)Trust

On that note, Eric S Raymond points out that we are coming up on the 6th Anniversary of “Fracture Day” - the day when we learned that rioting was a perfectly healthy outdoor activity and thus permitted as an exception to Covidiocy lockdowns.

On June 5th 2020, over a thousand public health experts published an open letter giving sanction for Black Lives Matter, a Marxist terrorist organization, to ignore COVID lockdown restrictions and riot in the streets, looting and burning down our cities, because "racism is a public-health issue".



And nobody in the rest of the establishment pushed back.



This was the original Fracture Day. The day that the confidence of the American people in technocrats and experts irreparably broke. It was the day we realized that even the most supposedly disinterested of our institutions had been captured by overt enemies of our liberty and our civilization.

The Covidiocy and the BLM mostly peaceful protests were, as he says, the point where it became clear to pretty much everyone that the “experts” and “scientists” were simply making it up and claiming the mantle of “science” as they did so. Subsequently we’ve seen plenty more examples of this on both sides of the pond and even more where it isn’t science but an unwillingness by officials and/or journalists to report critical details such as the name (or race) of those committing certain crimes. It has got to the point where even people who would normally be good citizens make dark jokes about Mormon terrorists and Nordic drivers causing incidents with pedestrians.

On the latter note Sensurround on X has some important advice:

I would like to offer a helpful public-relations tip to institutions that are concerned about "harmful speculation." The tip is: Stop creating a thriving ecosystem for (HARMFUL) speculation. I am not saying this to be mean. I am saying this because human beings are, by nature, curious primates. If you place a large opaque box in the middle of town and announce, "There is absolutely no reason to wonder what's in the box!" people will immediately conclude that the box contains either a live tiger, A bomb, or a government committee trying to find ways to raise taxes. When something serious happens, and officials respond by saying, "Please avoid speculation while we investigate!" what the public hears is: "We know things you don't know, and want to keep them quiet because it embarrasses someone more important than you." … And here's the really dangerous part: If officials label something "harmful speculation" and six hours later it turns out that the supposedly harmful speculation was substantially correct? They have accidentally trained the public to distrust future statements. The next time officials say, "Please don't speculate!" people won't hear, "Please wait for the facts." They'll hear, "This is the part where we’re told not to look behind the curtain." Trust is a savings account. Every time authorities are open, transparent, and honest (even when the truth is embarrassing) they make a deposit. Every time they conceal information, slow-walk obvious facts, or dismiss legitimate questions as "misinformation" before the facts are known, they make a withdrawal. Eventually they discover, to their horror, that the account is overdrawn and the public is getting its information from Gary.

The British police and government have substantially overdrawn their trust account. There have been many examples, but probably the Southport massacre one is the most relevant.

During the riots about the Southport massacre the police first failed to identify the assailant at all and then when they did said he came from South Wales. That Wales thing was after the rioting started and, while it was technically true, it was absolutely misleading because Axel Rudakubana was not exactly from a family with long ties to the region. In fact he and they were African as you might be able to guess from the name. The police knew his identity before the rioting started, and the riots were fanned by misinformation saying that the killed was a muslim. Had the police simply released his name and photo as soon as they had it, at least some riots would have not happened.

Then there’s the whole “anti-racism” thing that has infected the police and British officialdom in general. Along with the apparent decision to criminalize speech and prosecute those who say bad things rather that go after actual criminals.

There are plenty of examples of officialdom failing to report warning signs about persons of shade who exhibit suspicious behavior. In addition to Rudakubana that includes the Ariana Grande concert terrorist and all those pakistani rape gangs and many many more that can be found if you do a little searching.

In fact as Laura Dodsworth writes, there has been deliberate training to prioritize racial minorities over the white majority and this has resulted in the police simply putting white people in a lower priority box. In the case of Henry Nowak that was fatal

But the Novak case is just the current visible example of a longer trend. If you are a law-abiding white person who is not a sufficiently senior member of the “lanyard classes”/PMC then the British police are not on your side at all. Things that you thought they were supposed to do like investigate robberies simply don’t happen. You’ll be lucky to have them even show up and take a report about a burglary or car theft. It’s not much better for a mugging or similar, especially if you identify the perpetrators as people of non-pale skin or non-native accent (as Henry Nowak found out just before he died). On the other hand they are all over you for making a “hurtful” social media post.

It took public outcry for them to do anything about the teacher who “insulted the koran” and even when they did, said teacher still had to be in hiding. Somehow that “hurtful” behavior by the teacher’s attackers didn’t rise to the point where arrests could be made and everyone can see the double standard when they arrest and prosecute a harmless lady for Xeeting something that she then deletes.

Hampshire Police Bravely Run Away

A few commentators (including Laura above and Morgoth) pointed to the Hampshire Police’s "Race Action Plan 2024-2026" which had some interesting elements in it. Oddly when you try to go there now - at least if you are not in the UK - you get the blocked message shown above. Unforunately a) Morgoth took a screenshot or two, such as this one:

And b) I downloaded the whole thing yesterday.

Unfortunately I didn’t get the formatting right when I copy-pasta-ed the page (trying to fix that was how I discovered the page was unavailable) but the not well formatted version is available here.

Meanwhile Hampshire Plod managed to show the sort of failure to read the room that is normally the mark of extremely introverted autistic sorts:

Hampshire police claim that Henry Nowak would have died anyway, regardless of whether he was handcuffed or not.



The Hampshire police have issued an official defense for the actions taken by the officers who handcuffed 18-year-old Henry Nowak as he was pleading for help.



…



The Deputy Chief Constable has publicly stated that "the pathologist who spoke in court was clear: there was nothing officers could have done that day to save Henry. His wound was deep and internal, the bleeding extensive but internal."

Because there is absolutely no difference between letting paramedics try to keep him alive and handcuffing him and reading him is rights. He died anyway so we saved the cost to the country of blood transfusions, ambulance wear and tear and so on.

I don’t know how to put it to the DCC, who I believe is still a powerskirt called Samantha De Reya, but perhaps she might like to imagine what it is like to be stabbed in the chest and then spend your last conscious minutes on this earth being harangued and handcuffed instead of having people try to stop your fatal wound.

Sam De Reya is almost certainly responsible for the Race Action Plan since she was reported as being “a champion for equal opportunities and inclusion” and quoted at the start of her tenure as saying “For me, it's all about understanding communities and making sure we're not doing a one size fits all approach to policing”. What that sounds like to someone reading it now is that there’s one law for the whites and another more tolerant one for the minority communities.

She is also, according to this recent BBC article,

the NPCC lead for communications and media

so you would think she might be slightly more media savvy than she appears to be.

If a member of the Hampshire plod were found bleeding at the side of the road I wonder how many locals would be a good Samaritan and try and help them. Not so many I suspect. Hence I also suspect a fair amount of shrugging of shoulders in response to this:

The problem for the police is that when they now complain that their own are being force into hiding the public now just shrugs and says, tough. The fact that officialdom then hides behind an “independent” investigation is widely perceived as a method to dodge responsibility. It is notable that precisely zero people in the chain of command above the police who let Henry Nowak died have resigned or even made more than a perfunctory apology.

The British public has, over the last couple of years particularly, learned that the British police are not in fact there to protect them from criminals for the most part. Rather they are there to protect officialdom and protected groups from people who upset them. Currently I do not think the public has got to the point where the police are considered an active threat in general. But we are getting there and it is mostly due to the police’s own actions and statements.

Leave a comment