L'Ombre de l'Olivier

L'Ombre de l'Olivier

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ZuZu’s Petals's avatar
ZuZu’s Petals
4dEdited

Francis, I watched an interview of a very articulate elderly lady who was attending a protest in Southampton. I believe her views and opinions will be reflected by many in Britain. She stated that she had absolutely no trust in the British Police; she would not report a crime and would avoid any and all contact with the Police as she believed they are racist - towards white people. She had told them so to their faces in a meeting the day before. How sad, but how unsurprising.

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John Oh's avatar
John Oh
4d

The response to being called racist should be "I don't care." It was either Rupert Lowe or Carl Benjamin describing Lowe's attitude towards being called racist where I first heard the term. And in public. Insisting on a rule of law that is without fear or favor without regard for race is not racist, nor is the expectation that immigrants behave in a lawful manner or get prosecuted just like everyone else. This is the way. Thanks for really good insights.

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