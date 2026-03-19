L'Ombre de l'Olivier

L'Ombre de l'Olivier

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Francis Turner
2d

PS John Konrad seems to be thinking in similar ways to me - https://gcaptain.com/the-hormuz-hypothesis-what-if-the-u-s-navy-isnt-in-a-hurry-to-reopen-the-strait/

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Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.'s avatar
Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
2dEdited

You really should send your work to various “news” networks. Your analysis is better by far than that found on any widely circulated “news” broadcast, podcast, paper or website.

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