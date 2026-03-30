L'Ombre de l'Olivier

L'Ombre de l'Olivier

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Dave Freer's avatar
Dave Freer
3h

I amused by the sudden Japan-love on X. It appears that conservative middle America is not xenophobic. It just depends on the Xeno. And I am envious about your planning/housing situation.

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