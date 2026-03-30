One of Aesop’s famous fables is about the ant and the grasshopper, where the former prepares for winter and thus survives while the latter doesn’t. The current war around Iran, combined with the ongoing one in Ukraine/Russia, shows us clearly which nations are ants and which are grasshoppers.

I am extremely happy to live in one of the former. Here are some of the things it does. You may wish to compare it with what you see from other countries and decide which side of the ant/grasshopper divide they are.

By the way (and the excuse reason for the image above), it occurs to me that one reason Japan and the USA get on well together these days is that culturally they share a couple of traits. One is pride in doing/building/making things. The other is a willingness to culturally appropriate anything they see that looks useful and then, having adopted it, improve it. In general both cultures respect the doer; the ant that is, rather than the grasshopper.

Anyway back to Japan the ant among grasshopper nations

Control fuel prices and ensure availability

As of today, gasoline prices in my corner of ruralish Japan are in the mid 170s yen/liter range. I saw an outlier advertising 163 which seems implausibly low and makes me wonder if they failed to update the sign, and my closest one, which is generally on the low side was JPY173/l. This is roughly what they were six months ago though in between they decreased to the mid 140s and a couple of weeks ago they had spiked to 195 or even over 200 at some outlets.

However while we liked paying 145 for gasoline, if it now stays at or below 175 it will be no different to prices a year ago. Impact on residents budgets, inflation etc. is minimal.

Japan can do this because it stored about eight months of oil prior to the Iran war. As a result it is able to supplement continuing imports with releases from the stockpile to keep prices down and availability to be universal. Yes it is subsidizing prices, a bit, but I’m fairly sure that the cost of that subsidy is far lower than the loss of tax revenue from seeing a Covidiocy level of lack of economic activity that is the likely result of not controlling prices.

Japan also imports most of its LNG from places other than Qatar or the middle east in general. That graph is for 2023 but I don’t think things have changed much in subsequent years. Now it is true that the cyclone that just hit the Western Australia LNG ports doesn’t help but Japan also appears to have plenty of stockpiles and alternatives (e.g. coal, nuclear) for the major use - electricity generation. Assuming most of its suppliers are able to maintain deliveries then the loss of the 5-10% of its supply that originated in the middle east is not at issue.

Relatedly, I have seen no reports of lack of fertilizer. Japan appears to import about 20% of its fertilizers (in currency terms, not sure of volumes or whether different fertilizers vary in amount) and I expect there is plenty stockpiled for this year. Since, as noted, I live in ruralish Japan if there were issues I’m pretty sure I’d have seen coverage. Instead what I observe is farmers doing their normal spring ploughing and similar preparations

Is life entirely unaffected? So far pretty much so. There are some reports of chemical industry processes reducing or halting (e.g. ethylene production IIRC) but so far nothing that impacts the average Japanese consumer. If some plastics become less available then presumably this will change but if the biggest problem is an unavailability of clingfilm or plastic bags then Japan will have come off very lightly.

Have a Competent Maritime Defense Capability

Last month Japan started work on its second ASEV (Aegis System Equipped Vessel), which should probably classed a Guided Missile Cruiser, though it is unclear if the C designation will be used (let’s face it Japan still calls its two “not really aircraft carriers, honest guv” aircraft carrying warships “Helicopter Destroyers”. Though apparently it plans to change that soon).

At 190m long and 25m broad, the ASEVs will be some of the largest non-aircraft carrier ships being built by anyone this century until the Trump battleships start construction. The Trump battleships are projected to be about 50% larger but they haven’t yet been funded let alone contracted. The USN’s Zumwalt’s are roughly the same size.

It isn’t just the size that is impressive, it is also the speed of construction. The ASEV as a concept showed up in ~2020 when Japan decided the land based Aegis Ashore program was a failure and cancelled it. In October 2024, after about four years, plans had been made, budget allocated and contracts awarded for the two ships. Construction of the first started last July (2025) and the second last month (February 2026). Construction time is estimated to be around three years, with the first delivered/commissioned in March 2028 and the second one year later. Why one year later and not six months earlier? My guess is that the reason is to incorporate lessons learned from sea trials and operating the first in the final construction stages of the second. This seems similar to the Izumo/Kaga construction a decade ago.

Put together and you have ships that will have gone from concept to contract award in 4 years and contract award to fully-functioning delivery in under 5 years - assuming there are no delays. That seems plausible, the Izumo and Kaga were built in about the same time frame, and stands in stark contrast to the procurement speed of the US Navy and any European navy. The first Zumwalt, for example took over 5 years to go from concept to start of construction and another 5+ from there to commissioning and then another 4 to full acceptance. The ASEVs are also expected to be a lot cheaper, costing around JPY400B or about US$2.5 billion for the initial version. There will undoubtedly be upgrades - e.g. drone defenses, laser or rail guns - and there are some new features compared to previous ships - the SPY7 radar from Lockheed Martin for example - but this is an evolution of existing Japanese and US Aegis destroyers rather than a brand new concept which helps explain why I am confident about the timeline and budget.

Although the ASEV’s primary role is missile defense, there is no reason why one might not, in the fullness of time, be loaded with offensive missiles such as the TLAM or antiship missiles. Indeed the Naval News article lists both as options:

Each vessel will feature a 128-cell Vertical Launch System (VLS)—significantly more than the 96 cells installed on Japan’s latest Aegis destroyers. The VLS will be capable of launching: SM-3 Block IIA interceptors, jointly developed by Japan and the United States for ballistic missile defense

SM-6 missiles, capable of engaging advanced aerial threats, including hypersonic glide vehicles The ships will also support Japan’s emerging counterstrike capability. Planned armament includes: the extended-range Type 12 anti-ship missile (ship-launched improved variant)

the U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missile

Is that TLAM in your launcher or are you pleased to see me?

Notably the Tomahawk capability has already been fitted to one of the Aegis destroyers this class is supposed to replace. A 128 cell ASEV firing TLAMs could be very unpleasant for Little Rocket Man; if it fired antiship missiles that could make a Chicom invasion of Taiwan pretty miserable just on its own. It would also make a phenomenal commerce raider / blockade enforcer if such roles were needed.

[Aside: Unlike some country’s missiles I’d be pretty confident that the Type 12 anti-ship missile will work well]

As CDR Salamander observed on X, the real question is why Japan doesn’t make a few more and sell them to countries/navies that struggle with procurement. And for that matter why it doesn’t make a couple more for itself. Perhaps it will. I figure there’s a couple of years before there will be yard space to build them so there’s no hurry to make that decision.

Building Houses

And for that matter factories and all sorts of other things.

There have been a ton of posts by people in the Abundance left (such as Noah Smith) that talk about how red tape blocks things from happening that need to happen. Often really it isn’t so much red tape as green tape from environmentalists combined with NIMBY activists who don’t want their life disturbed.

The result is that in countries like the Yookay there is a massive housing shortage, despite successive governments pledging to get more houses built.

In Japan people just buy the land and build the house.

Or the factory.

This post by Yuki Homes explains some of how that works

and this 12 year old blogspot post goes into the 12 zones in more detail.

Note that certain places (e.g. the UNESCO world heritage site Iwami Ginzan near where I live) do have more demanding rules about what may be built and how, but the areas that those rules apply to are very limited and it is, AIUI, extremely hard for a location to get such a status so it only applies to a handful of historically relevant places.

Fundamentally the key in Japan is that you are allowed to do what you want on your land within some fairly broad guidelines and Japanese bureaucracy has no method of blocking your plans assuming you stay within the guidelines. Most of the guidelines are related to things like seismic survivability, which are the sorts of things that are good to have standards.

The disadvantage here is that you get ugly mishmashes of contrasting architectural styles and people make poor decisions regarding, say, the use of concrete that turns out to weather horribly, but the advantage is that a company like TSMC can be already breaking ground on Fab 3 in Kumamoto with Fab 1 operational for some years, while back in the USA TSMC’s Arizonan equivalent has just come on stream.

You can argue that maybe the blight of rusting, stained ~50 year old buildings is a sign that Japan should have had more regulation. But actually, as Gianni Simone, wrote recently the real problem here is restrictive laws protecting property rights for the heirs of flats in the buildings that the heirs don’t actually want.

And, as he also explains, the government has just passed some laws that should allow for these buildings to be redeveloped.

Amazingly government looks like it might be passing a law that actually helps solve a significant problem.

Passing a Budget

OK technically Japan hasn’t passed the budget for the next fiscal year starting on April 1. That’s because, although the LDP has an overwhelming majority in the lower house, it doesn’t have one in the upper house and the various non-LDP parties refused to pass PM Takaichi’s proposed one. But it has passed (or is about to?) a temporary funding measure to fund the government for a couple of weeks and then after some actual debate and negotiation, a budget will be passed. I suspect if there hadn’t been a war to disrupt things, one might have passed before the deadline, though it might not because the Takaichi government massively shortened debate initially to try and force the process and this upset the opposition. This stopgap funding thing is, by the way the first time a budget has not passed in time for a decade. I’ll be honest I don’t know enough about the spending plans to know whether the opposition has legitimate gripes or whether it’s just injured pride (I expect a mix of both). Either way, one thing it shows is that the Japanese Parliament can actually have real debate about matters of substance.

So Japan is perfect?

No. Obviously not. There’s creeping DEI in the universities (and lots of questions about just how good they are anyway) and plenty of government waste and (again usually government) projects coming in late and well over budget - the Chuo Shinkansen comes to mind - but over all the way Japanese things go wrong is by doing too much, rather than not doing enough.

But on a sunny weekend at the end of march with the cherry blossom out, it comes pretty close