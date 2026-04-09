OK so there’s a ceasefire of sorts that seems to be mostly holding and it seems like that could lead to a longer term peace. Not permanent, but something that lasts anything from a couple of months to a couple of years.

So who won?

Paul Mirengoff thinks Trump didn’t win and I sort of agree

But I think that even if President Trump didn’t win, he certainly was the smallest loser. The biggest loser was Iran’s regime, the next biggest losers were Hez(no)bollah, followed by “the international order” and Europe. West Taiwan also lost more than gained and Russia has been unable to take advantage of the situation because Ukraine has destroyed most of its Western oil export infrastructure. Israel is still fighting Hez(no)bollah so it hasn’t yet won either. In short so far every side has lost to some degree or another but the US has short term lost least, and in the longer term looks to be the winner

Military Wins/Losses

Militarily the US and Israel won bigly. As this Xeet sumarizes:

General Caine this morning. The US has destroyed:

- ~80% of Iran’s air defense systems (>1500 AD targets)

- >450 ballistic missile storage facilities

- >800 one-way attack drone storage facilities

- >200 C2 nodes

- 90% of the Navy (150 ships) and half of IRGC small attack boats

- 95% of naval mines

- 90% of weapons factories including every factory that produced Shaheds and their guidance systems

- 80% of missile production facilities

- >20 naval production and fabrication facilities damaged or destroyed

- 80% of nuclear industrial base

In return the Iranians destroyed one AWACS plane in Saudi Arabia, some KC-130 tankers, one F-15 and one A-10. There were a few other losses that were not caused by Iran that can be added, such as the destruction of planes left behind after extracting the crew of the downed F-15E. The Iranians also appear to have shot down a number of drones and may have damaged various helicopters and some static radars and other US kit here and there.

Total damage to US/Israel (including missiles attacking Israeli civilian targets) is probably in the low $Billion area (say $5B, plus or minus). Add another similar or slightly more for the gulf state infrastructure damaged by Iran. Total casualties from all causes on the US/Israel side are under 100 with perhaps 30 dead total (including Israeli and indeed Palestinian civilians).

On the other hand, both Iran and Hez(no)bollah have seen their leaders killed on a scale that has never been seen in the last century, possibly ever. In WW2 the leadership of the losing powers were executed, but that was after the war had ended. Very few Nazi or Japanese leaders were killed during the fighting and that applies to pretty much all of the other wars of the 19th and 20th century if not earlier. In addition to the leaders, several thousand regular IRGC, Basij and Hez(no)bollah fighters have been killed. Likewise, in addition to the military loss of effectively the entire air force, navy and air defense systems, Iran has also seen significant chunks of its aerospace and drone manufacturing chain destroyed. Everything from the steel mills and aluminum refining operations to the R&D facilities and the factories to build the drones and missiles have been leveled. It is possible that some factories are salvageable but in general we’re looking at entire sections of the Iranian economy that have to be rebuilt from the ground up. Since some of those factories were dual use, that means Iran will now have to import steel, aluminum, fertilizer and numerous other basic chemicals that it previously manufactured as well as import all the machine tools and chemical engineering plant that are needed to replace what has been destroyed.

In Lebanon, not only is Hez(no)bollah losing, it is losing so much that it looks like the rest of Lebanon may actually be willing to turn on them. It has become clear that even if Iran wants to give support to Hez(no)bollah, it can’t in fact do so anymore. So once Israel has taken out most of their missiles the rest of Lebanon will probably take revenge for decades of Hez(no)bollah abuse of other parties in the country. It could well turn out that the Lebanese Christian and Druze communities end up running Lebanon fully with the Shia in a totally subordinate role. This would be a total reversal of the conditions in the recent past where the Shia Hez(no)bollah dominated the nation.

Back to Iran. Not only has the government lost many of its leaders, the survivors have lost significant income because of the various bribes and kickbacks that the now destroyed industries paid but which cannot be paid anymore. Furthermore the indiscriminate attacks on the gulf state infrastructure means that those states have decided to stop tolerating Iranian activities. Hence the various brokers, money changers and other middlemen that used to enable sanctions evasion for the mullahs are no longer welcome. The UAE has already cracked down on them and I think I saw reporting that Qatar has too. I do not believe that these activities will be allowed to resume now that the shooting is allegedly over.

In terms of what President Trump said he wanted - the removal of Iran’s ability to make nuclear weapons as well as drones and missiles and the export of terrorism - he has achieved his basic war goals. However he did not achieve any of the “stretch” goals. Specifically regime change has not happened and traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains threatened by the IRGC.

Clarifying The Strait Issue

This is the big issue that allows Iran’s symps to claim that it won. I think that’s a stretch. However you can make the argument that Iran having the ability to block the strait means it has not lost and that is fairer. However I don’t think that the opening or closure of the Strait of Hormuz was something that concerned either the US or Israel. As I said in a previous post, the US gets very little from ports inside the Strait and it doesn’t export much there either. Israel does even less direct business that requires stuff being shipped through the Strait. Thus, while the state of the Strait directly impacts the Persian Gulf countries a lot and also impacts the countries that buy their fertilizer oil and gas (most of Europe, Asia and Africa) those countries are not the ones involved in the war. Of course indirectly the closure of the Strait and the damage to gulf oil and gas infrastructure does affect both the USA and Israel because the loss of those exports impacts the global economy significantly, but the closure is a much bigger problem for these other countries.

Hence its closure clarified a number of points. Most of them related to how much of the world turned out to have outsourced protection of shipping to the US Navy.

First the gulf nations were unwilling to directly confront Iran. Unless the US told them not to (which I doubt), the fact that none of UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia or Kuwait were willing to actively combat Iranian activity says a lot. Mostly what it says is that the Gulf Arabs are dependent on the good will of their neighbors to survive and are either unwilling or unable to project offensive force at all against someone willing to shoot back. There is no good reason why countries with the wealth these nations have should not be able to have air and naval forces that can escort their ships though the Strait of Hormuz. Yet none were willing/able to do so.

Second Europe is useless. The Royal Navy was particularly risible, but the only nation that did anything to actually help the situation was Ukraine, which sent drone defenses and experts to deploy them to the gulf. Ukraine knows all about how to control waterways without an actual manned navy and lots about drone warfare so it has the expertise that the gulf nations need. Unsurprisingly Ukraine’s defensive drone makers have received lots of investments from gulf states and I imagine that their naval drone makers will get a lot too. Once those investments bear fruit, perhaps the gulf states will be willing to confront Iran.

Thirdly the UN has been completely irrelevant. There was one resolution condemning Iran which was vetoed by both Russia and China. There were precisely zero constructive debates about the freedom of the seas and forces required to ensure that shipping can travel freely through the Strait. In fact the only thing that I noticed emerging from the UN over the last month was a plea to please send money because otherwise the UN will go bust. Oh, and in Lebanon the UN presence there was shown, yet again, to have been completely unable to perform its designated mission of keeping Hez(no)bollah from the south of the country. If the UN needs to save some money then cancelling UNIFIL would be a good start (cancelling UNRWA would be even better, but there are way too many grifters profiting from that one for it to be on the chopping board at first). If the UN wants the US to fund it, which apparently it does, then you would think the UN would be trying a bit harder to be relevant.

Fourthly, a bunch of other countries (looking at you Australia and New Zealand particularly) turn out to have needlessly closed refineries and local oil/gas infrastructure for reason of greenidiocy and thus are now dependent on imports of things like diesel. Making it worse, they also don’t have any decent stockpiles so that a global tightness in the oil market means their economies almost literally grind to a halt. I wrote earlier that the green activists and the politicians that caved to them should probably be tried for treason but more critically voters need to watch what the current leaders do and see if it is likely to help in the future. To that end I see that NZ has made plans to add diesel storage that should come on line in a couple of months. It’s only eight more days usage so not that much, but it is a decent first step. I do not believe its larger trans-Tasman neighbor has done anything similar.

Fifthly I think the only country to actually escort fuel tankers through the strait has been India, which also has paid off the IRGC a couple of times and taken advantage of President Trump’s leniency to snap up grey market cargoes. China appears to have just tried to buy the IRGC off and mostly failed in that attempt. Iranian oil for China has been allowed to pass the strait, but China needs more oil than that. Although it purchased 90% of Iranian oil and about the same proportion of Venezuelan oil last year, they were just 20% of its imports and a decent chunk of the rest came from places like Iraq and Kuwait. Critically both India and West Taiwan use gulf oil and gas for much more than just fuel. Their entire plastics manufacturing sectors are running out of affordable raw materials/feedstock and that means all those companies making chinesium for export and sale via Walmart/Amazon/Temu etc. are looking at severe cost issues if they can actually continue to manufacture at all. The news says that one of the drivers for Iran accepting the ceasefire was China putting the pressure on them, which is interesting if true and makes sense because if the war had escalated then China’s manufacturing sector would be lacking raw materials for years instead of, as things stand now, weeks.

Anyway in summary, what the closure of the Strait has told us is that no nation is willing to actually do the dirty work of ensuring freedom of the seas.

Anyway in summary, what the closure of the Strait has told us is that no nation is willing to actually do the dirty work of ensuring freedom of the seas. That includes West Taiwan, the country with the largest navy that depends gulf oil and gas to keep its economy alive. There have been zero multinational task forces proposed for Hormuz and only one nation - India - has actually put a warship in range. The world has been shown to be so dependent on the US that even its would be enemies and peers (West Taiwan) can not act to defend their own interests if the US decides not to bother.

Was Trump Too Ambitious?

That is a possibility. Chris Bray assembles some evidence suggesting that the President thought Iran would collapse quicker and further than it did.

I think this is plausible. Iran’s total failure to defend itself last year may have made the US and Israeli leadership over-confident. They may have also thought that the number of (surviving) hardliners in the regime would be small enough that they could be removed by everyone else. Also the fact that last time the Strait of Hormuz was not threatened may have led them to think that the same would happen this time around when there has been considerably more damage done to Iran. Or they may have thought that regime decapitation would lead to regime change as the Iranian population revolted. I think they missed the timing for that last one. Had the forces been there to take out the leadership in January then regime change could well have happened but after the IRGC and Basij stacked up the bodies of possible rebels the population seems to have decided that they need a regime significantly more weakened before they are willing to strand up to it.

It is also entirely possible that earlier plans for the US to occupy the islands in the Strait and ensure freedom of shipping for a small toll were delayed because subsequent intelligence suggested that attempting the occupation would result in US casualties. Quite likely the calculation of how many casualties for what gain had to be redone and the new sums didn’t add up. Ironically the protestors chanting “No blood for oil” may have found agreement from the very top of the US administration who didn’t want to sacrifice US lives to open a strait that mostly benefited others. So yes. Perhaps there was some initial overconfidence. But it seems that the President is willing to take advice and not risk casualties for immediate gain if there are alternatives.

However I think that despite that, the US and Israel have achieved the primary war goal of removing the ability of the regime to create WMD and project terrorism beyond the gulf and hence, despite how pro-Iranian symps may spin it, the mullahs really have lost. This means I tend to disagree with Niall Ferguson

The Future of the Mullahcracy

The critical point is that while the regime may have survived the bombing campaign it may not last that much longer anyway. The January protests were driven by economic collapse. The economy is in even worse state now and the regime hardliners were particularly targeted by the US and Israel. In other words the regime is worse off and desperate. It is also, according to rumor, trapped in that there are essentially no functional jets in the country so flights out are problematic. This provides the possibility for some carrot and stick.

Mark Simon thinks that the strategy may be to appeal to the corrupt grafters in the regime while continuing to sideline the fanatics.

I think this is plausible and in fact it is not too different to what we are seeing in Venezuela. The regime is allowed to survive as long as it does what Washington tells it to and doesn’t kill too many of its citizens. Iran’s leaders have, as I wrote above, just lost most of their personal funding because the businesses that bribed them or that they controlled have been destroyed and so cannot pay them. The system that allowed them to get their money out and luxuries in has also mostly been taken out and if they want to continue to live in luxury they need to find alternatives.

Reconstruction fund tolls on shipping are a way to do this. The trick here is that the grifters need to ensure that when tolls are paid no IRGC fanatic decides to send a drone or rocket at passing shipping. That gives them a strong incentive to crack down on potential fanatics and if that leads to sharply pointed debates between different wings of the regime then that is perfectly fine. The stick that goes along with this are the MEUs that are still in the area. If (when?) the IRGC breaks its side of the bargain and goes after ships (or even seeks additional protection money payments from ship owners) the MEUs can implement the occupy Hormuz plan.

It is possible that there will be no formal regime change. There will still be a guardian council and religious scholars from Qom will still be being paid off. But the hardliner parts of the IRGC will find themselves being arrested and executed and the lower levels of Basij and IRGC will be defunded. The end result will be another sleazy middle eastern corruptocrat regime that pays superficial allegiance to Islam while allowing for more economic and religious freedom. It may even manage to convert a significant fraction of the toll income into actual economic gains for the majority of its citizens.

Long Term Winner

In the long term America has won and the international world order has lost. The worlds has had its attention drawn to the fact that the Middle East is a risky place to rely on for fossil fuels. Coincidentally the US and its western hemisphere allies are excellent places to obtain fossil fuels with little or no risk. The same applies up the supply chain. Chips, plastic widgets and all kinds of other things can be made at lower geopolitical risk and equivalent price in the Americas. As companies look for suppliers to replace those struggling thanks to middle east supply issues, ones in the Americas look increasingly attractive.

The international order turns out to be dependent on American blood to keep the peace. When America decides it doesn’t care there is no one able to replace it. I see absolutely no sign that even now, a realistic alternative is being proposed by any would-be peer. This is a subject President Trump has spoken about for a decade. Despite a decade of warning from President Trump much of the world seemed to be convinced that the US would put the interests of the rest of the world ahead of its own narrower ones. That has turned out to be wrong and the resulting recalculation means that a number of freeloading nations (Europe) have to pay for their own defense and so on instead of relying on the Americans to rescue them. Rather than allies, these countries are now supplicants and dependent on the US for both energy and external defense. They have to pay for both.

What is also clear is that the US is in fact still the sole great power militarily. West Taiwan and possibly Russia may claim to have equivalent militaries but it is quite evident that although they may have the quantity they entirely lack the quality. Iran had lots of West Taiwanese and Russian military technology. None of it worked against the US or Israel. Even things that have worked in Ukraine turn out not to work very well against a military as rich as the US. That’s not to say the US military has everything right, it certainly doesn’t, but it has enough right and enough resources to handle the problems caused by the bits that aren’t right.

Israel is, of course, the other winner. Not only is it removing the local threats to existence, it has cut off their funding and supplier so that the local threats are fundamentally left to rot on their own. Moreover, nations that were ambivalent have now discovered that while Israel hasn’t hurt them, Iran has been quite happy to. A future middle east is going to be an axis of Sunni Arab nations relying on Israel for security against external threats.

It will take a while for the penny/cent/yen etc. to drop, but the first three months of 2026 are going to be seen as the time that the USA became indisputably the world’s leading nation and the leader of a select group of regional allies that share its technological advantages.

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