L'Ombre de l'Olivier

L'Ombre de l'Olivier

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John Oh's avatar
John Oh
3d

You got it all! Thanks. You'll be hearing from Bari Weiss soon.

I would add that the world also won. The one thing seldom mentioned is how crazy by western standards the mullahs really are. The mullahs would have used a nuke, and felt really, really good about it. They are a splinter of a splinter in the Muslim faith, and one that embraces holocaust. For the mullahs nukes were not a deterrent to protect the regime, like the Norks, or MAD like India and Pakistan. You think there are supply problems because of the closure of the strait? How about a nuke exchange between Israel and Iran? It was just so important to eliminate the mullah's nuclear/ICBM capability now, before there was a weapon and a means of delivery. And also while the Iran defenses were weakened. We meaning the world are getting off really easy.

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1 reply by Francis Turner
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SDN
3d

"There is no good reason why countries with the wealth these nations have should not be able to have air and naval forces that can escort their ships though the Strait of Hormuz."

Because money only gets you so far without enough of your population being willing to get shot at crewing those ships and planes. Heck, even the non-combat rigors of service are more than they seem to be willing to endure.

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