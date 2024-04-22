L'Ombre de l'Olivier

L'Ombre de l'Olivier

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BehaviorForecastsProbablyHard's avatar
BehaviorForecastsProbablyHard
Apr 22, 2024

As I basically said elsewhere, my fundamental problem is in the domain of behavior.

I do not trust myself to be smart enough to make a computer spit out the right answer the first time. This is largely my experience in screwing up simple tasks. I check, and recheck. On paper, in intelligence and in skill training, I may be in the more 'highly qualified' part of those distributions.

In practice, there are quite a lot of algorithms complicated enough I do not trust myself to implement and debug.

I have had a very wary eye on neural net methods for at least five to maybe as high as ten years. The stuff I was initially skeptical of also seemed to be handled cautiously enough. Also, the computational cost was too expensive for blindly doing stupid things. I still had very major issues with, say, legislative mandates that effectively required people to do it anyway, even if people are being killed.

So LLMs and image generation are a relative improvement in my eyes. Here are applications that work some of the time, and can never directly kill people without a bunch of extra human stupidity. Woohoo!

The problem is that quite a lot of people have been very badly raised and trained, and are more than capable of bringing that level of blind trust stupidity to the table. Folks who default to 'the experts are correct' or 'the computer is correct', and do not first check the problem against either the domain and skills of the expert, or against the inputs and algorithm of the computer. (With full awareness of GIGO.) (This excessive trust is perhaps downstream of power hungry idiots who see expertise as a route to controlling whether other people trust them and obey them. Either directly or by being politicians and 'leaders'.)

Microsoft's management choices WRT integrating sh!t into the OS have not been something I welcome.

I absolutely do not see 'breakaway synergism' leading to 'singularity' and Skynet sending terminators to kill me. (The people who want to have mass murder or government regulation to avoid this situation are basically not well mystics.)

What I do have concerns about is stupid management choices leading to the equivalent of phishing email exploits and those credentials used to hack PLCs, etc.

As it is in the domain of behavior, the fix is not technical, nor in government funding or mandate of technology.

If I use a government blockchain to evaluate trustability of statements, I already have scenarios where I know that government would misdirect my trust. Automating that to do more quickly and efficiently is stupid, before considering the cost/risk of that automation.

The fix is to the trust security flaw in behavior.

Which arguably is being patched invisibly anyway, because of other damaging 'hacks'.

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Jasini KC's avatar
Jasini KC
Apr 22, 2024

I've noticed that when CoPilot gets something wrong, and you point it out, it get an attitude with you. ChatGPT is worse. It'll *agree* with you.

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