L'Ombre de l'Olivier

L'Ombre de l'Olivier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darwin A. Garrison's avatar
Darwin A. Garrison
Mar 3

Lots of balls in the air. Good job tying them together.

Reply
Share
Randy's avatar
Randy
Mar 3

Another reason that the remaining Iranian Islamics won't be in a hurry to cozy up to Russia: Russia has shown itself to be unable to protect them, Vlad presents as weak, in a part of the world where the impulse is to follow the "strong horse".

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Francis Turner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture