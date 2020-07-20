L’Ombre de l’Oliver

My name is Francis Turner and I’ve blogged intermittently at various places as “The Shadow of the Olive Tree” or “L’Ombre d’Olivier” for most of the last two decades. As an expat Englishman, I’ve lived and worked in numerous countries - at least five, depending on how you count them - before finally (perhaps) coming to settle down in rural Western Japan.

My home in Izumo, rural western Japan.

I’ll cover what interests me which will probably be a combination of politics, science, technology and science fiction/fantasy/related non-literary fiction.

Most recently I used to blog at Liberty.me but since they changed ownership that doesn’t work anymore so I’m trying substack.

The old, home made blog is here mostly for historical interest.

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