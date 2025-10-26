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Trumping Everyone on Iran
This is not a gas, or a blast, but I'm going to drone on about it at mine own pace
Mar 19
•
Francis Turner
52
30
11
Green Treason
If a policy aids a country's enemies is it treason? Also a note on Chinese oil
Mar 6
•
Francis Turner
17
8
3
The Great Miscalculation
Of Khameini, Winnie the Flu and others
Mar 3
•
Francis Turner
36
4
6
February 2026
Family Voting in the Yookay?
How many (green) votes were coerced?
Feb 27
•
Francis Turner
8
2
2
AI - Taking Your Job or Your Pension Money?
Are the claims legit? Do the sums add up?
Feb 15
•
Francis Turner
11
8
2
The End of 2Tier Keir
He's got about two weeks from now. Probably
Feb 11
•
Francis Turner
26
18
6
Japan's Election
Some observations and thoughts
Feb 9
•
Francis Turner
19
7
2
January 2026
Minnesota Madness vs Iranian Resistance
Which is more important and thoughts on both
Jan 29
•
Francis Turner
20
6
3
Venezuela and (West) Taiwan
What does Winnie the Flu do about Taiwan now?
Jan 6
•
Francis Turner
16
9
2
Yes, it is (partly) about the Oil
For once the lefties are correct, but accidentally so
Jan 5
•
Francis Turner
17
3
1
Maduro Adios?
Venezuela Insta-analysis
Jan 3
•
Francis Turner
22
9
2
October 2025
Reflections on Broken Token Ring
#insert "someoneontheinternetiswrong.meme"
Oct 26, 2025
•
Francis Turner
18
22
3
© 2026 Francis Turner
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